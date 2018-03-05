20-year hospital veteran honored

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) recently honored 13 employees from across its Kentucky and West Virginia system in Lexington.

Employee representatives from each ARH community who had been named as their respective hospital’s Annual CARES Winner were recognized during the system’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Rick North, who has 20 years of service with ARH as an ultrasound and echo technician, was honored because of his proven dedication and commitment to exceeding the ARH CARES Standards (Communication, Attentive, Respectful, Environment and Special) at Barbourville ARH Hospital.

North was recognized by his peers for always being friendly, respectful and courteous to patients and staff.

“Rick is always smiling and has a positive attitude,” shared Barbourville ARH Community CEO Charles Lovell. “He gives 110 percent with pride in his work and is very deserving of this award.”

During the award ceremony, CARES winners received a plaque in recognition of their achievement. “These employees have been recognized as going above and beyond to care for our patients, the communities we serve and their coworkers,” ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman said. “We are very proud of each of our CARES winners and sincerely appreciate their dedication to a health system that means so much to our communities.”