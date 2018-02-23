51st District: KC’s Turner player of year, Patterson coach of year

Knox Central High School senior Markelle Turner was named the 51st District Player of the Year while his coach, Tony Patterson, was choses as the Coach of the Year, in a polling of 13th Region media members.

Turner, one of the state's top talents, averages 22 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds. He has hit more than 50 3-pointers for the Panthers.

Patterson was picked as the top coach after leading Knox Central to an undefeated 3-0 record against district opponents. Overall, the Panthers are 24-5, which includes an 11-2 mark against region rivals.

Knox Central sophomore Zach Patterson was named the district's Breakthrough Player of the Year. Patterson averages five points and two rebounds per game while hitting nearly 50 percent of his shots in a top reserve role for the highly-ranked Panthers.

Junior center Nick Martin, along with junior guards Jaylen Adams and Dane Imel, joined Turner and Lynn Camp's Tanner Boggs on the All 51st District Team.

Boggs was the district's top scorer with an average of 25.2 points per game. He hit over 50 3-pointers and pulled down 6.3 rebounds per night for a team that made history with a trip to the All A Classic state championships a few weeks ago.

Below is a complete list of all winners for the entire 13th Region, which includes districts 49 through 52.

In total, 18 members of various media outlets that cover 13th Region teams cast a ballot. The Barbourville Mountain Advocate was one of those.

Winners of the boys' 13th Region Media Awards will be announced Saturday, March 3 at halftime of the 13th Region girls' championship game. The girls' region awards will be handed out at halftime of the boys' game on Monday, March 5.

49th District 13th Region Boys Media Awards

Player of the Year

Brian Gray, North Laurel

Coach of the Year

Brad Sizemore, North Laurel

Breakthrough Player of the Year

Albert Oster, North Laurel

First-Team All 49th District

Brian Gray, North Laurel

Tanner Harris, Jackson County

Albert Oster, North Laurel

Connor Robinson, Clay County

Ryan Rogers, Clay County

50th District 13th Region Boys Media Awards

Player of the Year

Andrew Taylor, Corbin

Coach of the Year

Tony Pietrowski, Corbin

Breakthrough Player of the Year

Chandler Stewart

First Team All 50th District

Andrew Taylor, Corbin

JJ Ramey, South Laurel

Corey Johnson, Whitley County

Chandler Stewart, Corbin

Ryan Anders, South Laurel

51st District 13th Region Boys Media Awards

Player of the Year

Markelle Turner, Knox Central

Coach of the Year

Tony Patterson, Knox Central

Breakthrough Player of the Year

Zach Patterson, Knox central

First Team All 51st District

Markelle Turner, Knox Central

Tanner Boggs, Lynn Camp

Nick Martin, Knox Central

Jaylen Adams, Knox Central

Dane Imel, Knox Central

52nd District 13th Region Boys Media Awards

Player of the Year

Alex Pace, Harlan County

Coach of the Year

Mike Jones, Harlan County

Breakthrough Player of the Year

Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County

First Team All 52nd District

Alex Pace, Harlan County

Andrew Creech, Harlan County

Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County

Sawyer Brock, Bell County

Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County

