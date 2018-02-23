51st District: KC’s Turner player of year, Patterson coach of year

By
Wade Holland
-

Knox Central High School senior Markelle Turner was named the 51st District Player of the Year while his coach, Tony Patterson, was choses as the Coach of the Year, in a polling of 13th Region media members.

Turner, one of the state's top talents, averages 22 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds. He has hit more than 50 3-pointers for the Panthers.

Patterson was picked as the top coach after leading Knox Central to an undefeated 3-0 record against district opponents. Overall, the Panthers are 24-5, which includes an 11-2 mark against region rivals.

Knox Central sophomore Zach Patterson was named the district's Breakthrough Player of the Year. Patterson averages five points and two rebounds per game while hitting nearly 50 percent of his shots in a top reserve role for the highly-ranked Panthers.

Junior center Nick Martin, along with junior guards Jaylen Adams and Dane Imel, joined Turner and Lynn Camp's Tanner Boggs on the All 51st District Team.

Boggs was the district's top scorer with an average of 25.2 points per game. He hit over 50 3-pointers and pulled down 6.3 rebounds per night for a team that made history with a trip to the All A Classic state championships a few weeks ago.

Below is a complete list of all winners for the entire 13th Region, which includes districts 49 through 52.

In total, 18 members of various media outlets that cover 13th Region teams cast a ballot. The Barbourville Mountain Advocate was one of those.

Winners of the boys' 13th Region Media Awards will be announced Saturday, March 3 at halftime of the 13th Region girls' championship game. The girls' region awards will be handed out at halftime of the boys' game on Monday, March 5.

49th District 13th Region Boys Media Awards
Player of the Year
Brian Gray, North Laurel
Coach of the Year
Brad Sizemore, North Laurel
Breakthrough Player of the Year
Albert Oster, North Laurel
First-Team All 49th District
Brian Gray, North Laurel
Tanner Harris, Jackson County
Albert Oster, North Laurel
Connor Robinson, Clay County
Ryan Rogers, Clay County
50th District 13th Region Boys Media Awards
Player of the Year
Andrew Taylor, Corbin
Coach of the Year
Tony Pietrowski, Corbin
Breakthrough Player of the Year
Chandler Stewart
First Team All 50th District
Andrew Taylor, Corbin
JJ Ramey, South Laurel
Corey Johnson, Whitley County
Chandler Stewart, Corbin
Ryan Anders, South Laurel
51st District 13th Region Boys Media Awards
Player of the Year
Markelle Turner, Knox Central
Coach of the Year
Tony Patterson, Knox Central
Breakthrough Player of the Year
Zach Patterson, Knox central
First Team All 51st District
Markelle Turner, Knox Central
Tanner Boggs, Lynn Camp
Nick Martin, Knox Central
Jaylen Adams, Knox Central
Dane Imel, Knox Central
52nd District 13th Region Boys Media Awards
Player of the Year
Alex Pace, Harlan County
Coach of the Year
Mike Jones, Harlan County
Breakthrough Player of the Year
Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County
First Team All 52nd District
Alex Pace, Harlan County
Andrew Creech, Harlan County
Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County
Sawyer Brock, Bell County
Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County

