550 need Hep A. shot

Earlier this year, news broke across Kentucky that a hepatitis A outbreak struck. Most people, including 550 adults at the Knox County Health Department alone, raced to the doctor to get a shot to protect them from the virus. Now, nearly six months later, the time is nearing for a lot of people to get their second shot, known as a booster.

Tammy Owens, RN with the Knox County Health Department, says it’s very important for everyone to not only get their booster shot, but to get it in a timely manner, too.

According to Owens, the first hepatitis A vaccine provides anywhere from 94 to 100 percent effectiveness in recipients, or protection against the hepatitis A virus. It is the second dose, or booster shot, that assures long-term protection.

