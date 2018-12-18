A life lived for education

Nowadays, attending school is a given. But that hasn’t always been the case.

Ruby Campbell was born in 1920, and is from an era that going to school and getting an education was harder than it should have been. Campbell lived with her parents and two younger siblings in Stoney Fork just near Poplar Creek. Campbell’s parents never had public jobs, and her father sold what he raised from the land.

When Campbell was trying to get her high school diploma, she had to walk two and a half miles to get to catch a bus for four years straight. “Now how many kids today would do that,” said Campbell when expressing the hardships she had to endure just to get an education.

