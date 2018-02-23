A little cereal and cake?

Ask anyone what was their favorite breakfast food was as a child and they will quickly tell ya, it was cereal. There are so many kinds, and I loved most of them. Adulthood tells use we need more complex foods, gone are the days of grabbing a bowl to go. For some, like my husband, they are not willing to it give up.

I enjoy all aspects of social media and finding recipes on it are a bonus. Recently, some friends began to share a cake recipe that’s main ingredient is cereal. My husband was intrigued being it was one of his favorite cereals, Fruity Pebbles. I thought why not, seemed like worth a try.

I grew up watching The Flinstones and have enjoyed the Pebbles inspired cereal. I was curious to if this cake actually tasted good or was just a mess-I was wrong. This cake delivers. This cake is great alone as snack or jazz it up as a tasty dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I made a few changes to the original recipe just to make it easier. If you have a favorite spring treat you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com.

Fruity Pebbles Cake

Ingredients:

1 moist yellow cake mix

(prepared as directed on the box)

1/2 c. fruity pebbles cereal

Reserve 1 c. of cereal for topping

1 can white whipped frosting

Directions: