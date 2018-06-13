A QUACKING GOOD TIME

Hundreds braved the heat Saturday, June 9 as they came out to witness the 20th floating of the ducks at the annual Ken-Ducky Derby, a summertime event sponsored by KCEOC and other local businesses each June. Prizes ranged from a first place $5,000 prize package consisting of $3,000 cash and $2,000 in merchandise, to a $1,000 prize package for third place, and $100 cash prizes for fourth through tenth places.

This year’s first-place winner was Billy Smith. Contestants purchased rubber ducks at $5.00 each for a chance to win the race around the Lazy River. Photos by Stephanie Thompson