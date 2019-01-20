AAA Tips: Prevention is key for winter plumbing woes

With more than two months of winter left and more frigid weather likely in the weeks ahead, AAA offers suggestions that can help homeowners and renters prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, and provides the following tips when encountering frozen/burst pipes and for managing resulting home insurance claims:

Preventing Frozen Pipes:

Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shut-off valve is and how it works.

Insulate pipes in your home’s crawl spaces and attic, even if you live in an area where freezing temperatures are unlikely.

Seal gaps around pipes that allow cold air inside. You also should look for air leaks around electrical wiring, clothes dryer vents and pipes. Use caulk or insulation to keep the cold out.

Disconnect garden hoses. If possible, use an indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes leading to outside faucets. This reduces the chance that pipes inside the house will freeze.

If a freeze is expected, consider allowing warm water to drip slightly overnight, preferably from a faucet on an outside wall. Even a slight trickle may keep your pipes from freezing.

When there is the possibility of a freeze, don’t turn down the thermostat at bedtime. Instead, maintain the same setting day and night. Drops in temperature, which are more common overnight, could freeze your pipes.

Open cabinet doors. This will allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes located under sinks.

If you’re going on vacation or leaving your home for an extended period of time, consider maintaining minimal heat to prevent freezing.

Recovering from Frozen Pipes:

If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, your pipes are likely frozen. Don’t wait for them to burst. Take measures to thaw them immediately, or call a plumber for assistance.

You may be able to use a hair dryer to thaw a frozen pipe. Begin by warming the section of pipe closest to the faucet, then work your way out toward the coldest part of the pipe.

Never use a hair dryer or any electrical appliances in areas of standing water. You could be electrocuted.

Never try to thaw a pipe with a torch or other open flame. It could cause a fire.

If your water pipes have already burst, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve in the house, leave the water faucets turned on, and call a plumber.

Mop up spills. You do not want the water to do more damage than it already has.

Call your insurance company claims department as soon as you can. An insurance adjuster does not need to see the spill before you take action. However, the adjuster will want to inspect any damaged items.

Make temporary repairs and take other steps to protect your property from further damage. Remove any carpet or furniture that can be further damaged from seepage.

Managing Home Insurance Claims