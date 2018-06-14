Abuse case against preschool worker resolved

More than three years after her legal ordeal began, the criminal abuse charge against a former instructional monitor at the Corbin Preschool Center accused of abusing a student in 2015 has been dismissed.

Tammi Eggen of Corbin had been indicted on one count of second-degree criminal abuse in connection with the alleged incident on Jan. 28, 2015 at the school.

A Knox County grand jury indicted Eggen in March 2015 following an investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Claude Hudson.

According to the indictment, Eggen allegedly placed the then three-year-old child in a situation, which caused him to be in danger of death or serious physical injury.

