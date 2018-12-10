Accident on 25E backs up traffic

An accident involving two vehicles Monday evening backed up traffic along US 25E at the entrance of California Hollow for a brief period of time.

“We had a vehicle crossing south bound 25E from California Hollow into the northbound lane,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Mikey Ashurst. “A vehicle traveling northbound struck that vehicle. That’s all the information I can give right now.”

The number of injured and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. For more details on this story, be sure to follow mountainadvocate.com