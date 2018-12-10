Accident on 25E backs up traffic

By
Charley Cecil
-
Photo by Mikey Ashurst

An accident involving two vehicles Monday evening backed up traffic along US 25E at the entrance of California Hollow for a brief period of time.

Photo by Mikey Ashurst

“We had a vehicle crossing south bound 25E from California Hollow into the northbound lane,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Mikey Ashurst. “A vehicle traveling northbound struck that vehicle. That’s all the information I can give right now.”

The number of injured and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. For more details on this story, be sure to follow mountainadvocate.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR