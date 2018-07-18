Accolades continue to flow for Knox County softballers

The softball season has been over for nearly a month, but the awards continue to flow for Knox County athletes.

Seven local players were recently honored for outstanding play during the 2018 season by winning various awards from the Southeastern Kentucky Softball Association.

Barbourville junior shortstop Megan Poff, Knox Central senior pitcher Hallie Gambrel, and Lynn Camp junior center fielder Erin Holland were all named as members of the All 13th Region Second Team.

Barbourville’s Autumn Hamilton, who pitched and played third base, was selected as a member of the All 13th Region Third Team, as was Knox Central sophomore second baseman Morgan Warren and Lynn Camp junior shortstop Makenzie Grant.

The Southeastern Kentucky Softball Association breaks teams down into two classes, 1A and 2A. 1A teams are Barbourville, Lynn Camp, Bell County, Corbin, Harlan, and Williamsburg, while 2A teams are Clay County, North Laurel, South Laurel, Harlan County, and Whitley.

South Laurel’s Leslie Dixon, a member of the Kentucky All-Star team, was the Southeastern Kentucky Softball 2A Player of the Year, with Williamsburg’s Kelsie Tye winning the 1A award.

Lynn Camp’s Holland, who hit .534 to lead the 13th Region, was selected as the Southeastern Kentucky Softball 1A Newcomer of the Year.

Lynn Camp eighth-grade left fielder Halle Mills was also honored by the Association on the All Rookie Team. The young talent was among the best in the region with a batting average of .500.

2A Player of the Year – Leslie Dixon, SL

1A Player of the Year – Kelsey Tye, W-burg

2A Pitcher of the Year – Brianda Owens, Clay Co.

1A Pitcher of the Year- Ashley Overbay- Harlan

2A Catcher of the Year – Beth Marcum, NL

1 Catcher of the Year – Lesleigh Prewitt, W-burg

2A Golden Glove – Becca Riley, NL

1A Golden Glove- Harleigh Grubb, Corbin

2A Rookie of the Year – Chole Taylor, SL

1A Rookie of the Year- Kaylee Morales, Corbin

2A Newcomer Of The Year – Lindsey Shope, WC

1A Newcomer of the Year – Erin Holland, Lynn Camp

2A Coach of the Year – Clay Co,

1A Coach of the Year – Harlan, Wburg

These is the way the teams are divided:

2A: Clay Co., North Laurel, South Laurel, Harlan Co., Whitley Co.

1A: Barborville, Lynn Camp, Bell Co., Corbin, Harlan, Williamsburg

1st Team – 13th All Regional Team

First Name Last Name School Position Grade

1 Brianda Owens Clay Co. OF, P, 1B 11th

2 Leslie Dixon South Laurel 2B, SS, OF 12th

3 Halia Stidham Corbin P 12th

4 Lauren Smith Clay Co. C, INF 12th

5 Beth Marcum North Laurel C 12th

6 Mackenzie Powenski South Laurel INF 12th

7 Harleigh Grubb Corbin 3B, Ss 11th

8 Madison Hicks Corbin 1B, 3B, SS 12th

9 Ashley Overbay Harlan High P 12th

10 Emma Hurd Clay Co. 2nd, SS, P 11th

2nd Team – 13th All Regional Team

1 Destinee Jenkins Harlan Co. 1B, 2B, P, SS 12th

2 Payten Gregory North Laurel P 11th

3 Megan Poff Barbourville SS, UTIL 11th

4 Kacie Russell Harlan Co. 1B, 3B, P 12th

5 Hallie Gambrel Knox Central P 12th

6 Rebecca Riley North Laurel INF 11th

7 Kenzie Jervis South Laurel INF, P 10th

8 Kelsey Tye Williamsburg P, 3B, OF 12th

9 Erin Holland Lynn Camp CF/OF 11th

10 Lesleigh Prewitt Williamsburg C, 1B, 3B 12th

3rd Team – 13th All Regional Team

1 Maddie Frazier Clay Co. 3B, C 11th

2 Autumn Hamilton Barbourville 3B, P 11th

3 Shelby Phillips Clay Co. UTIL 11th

4 Savanna Smith Harlan High CF 11th

5 Hannah Johnson Harlan Co. 2B, 3B 10th

6 Emily Long Harlan Co. C, OF 10th

7 Morgan Warren Knox Central 2B 10th

8 Makenzie Grant Lynn Camp SS 11th

9 Olivia Miller North Laurel INF 11th

10 Hannah Clear Whitley Co. INF, OF 12th

11 Lindsey Shope Whitley Co. 10th

12 Katlin Williams Corbin OF 12th

13 Hailey Richardson Williamsburg 1B, OF 12th