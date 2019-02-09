Acts of kindness- ‘Do something for others’

February arrived cold, wet and gray, her gifts disguised for only the most discerning spirit to see. Gentle is our path, Gratitude is the thread we weave into the fabric of our daily lives this month, giving thanks for our simply abundant lives and asking for the gift on one thing more: grateful hearts (unknown).

The hands of friends.

A winter wind whipped past her through the parlor door. Before her, women sat and stitched, their worn and wrinkled fingers pulled together pieces of her past cut into little squares: a child’s worn dress, a bedroom curtain, a flowered table cloth (with the berry stain her husband made one holiday cut out and now discarded). Dozens of memories they patched together.

That day, the woman did the final stitching, making perfect edges then tying tiny strings to keep the stuffing behind each quilted piece. They sewed the single-colored backing down. The comforter, completed, would keep her warm through winter winds. What comforts are the memories, the patches that mark the past and then are held together with the stitching hands of friends placed over solid backing. Surrounded by fondness, we recall the memories, let them nourish us, keep us warm, and give us much needed sleep knowing in the morning we can set aside the quilt, rested still wrapped in comfort. In these difficult days, I give my comforter to you. May the memories you wish to savor wrap themselves around you, stitched together by the hands of friends.

Whoever finds this, I love you!

On a quiet street in the city, a little old man walked along shuffling through the autumn afternoon, and the autumn leaves reminded him of other summers come and gone. He had a long, lonely night ahead, waiting for June.

Then, among the leaves near an orphan’s home, a piece of paper caught his eye, and he stooped to pick it up with trembling hands. As he read the childish writing, the old man began to cry ‘cause the words burned inside him like a brand.

“Whoever finds this, I love you. Whoever finds this, I need you. I ain’t even got no one to talk to so whoever finds this, I love you!”

The old man’s eyes searched the orphan’s home and came to rest upon a child with her nose pressed up against the window pane. And the old man knew he found a friend at last, so he waved to her and smiled. And they both knew they’d spend the winter laughing at the rain, talking through the fence and exchanging little gifts they had made for each other.

And they did spend the winter laughing at the rain, talking through the fence. The old man would carve toys for the little girl. She would draw pictures for him of beautiful ladies surrounded with green trees and sunshine, and they laughed a lot.

But then on the first day of June, the little girl ran to the fence to show the old man a picture she drew, but he wasn’t there. And somehow the little girl knew he wasn’t coming back. So she went to her room, took a crayon and wrote, “Whoever finds this, I love you. Whoever finds this, I need you. I ain’t even got no one to talk to. So, whoever finds this, I love you!” (Author Unknown)

Millie’s thought for today: you must give to your fellow men – even if it’s a little thing, do something for others, something for which you get no pay but the privilege of doing it.

Mildred Higgins

russandmill!@netzero.net