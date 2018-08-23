Advocate welcomes Cecil to staff

There’s a new reporter in town! Ms. Charley Cecil has joined the staff of the Mountain Advocate. “When other newspapers are cutting back, we are proud to announce the hiring of an enthusiastic new reporter/photographer to better serve our loyal readers,” said Advocate Publisher Jay Nolan.

Cecil began her duties at the newspaper on Monday, August 20th.

“I’m very excited to join the Advocate newsroom,” said Cecil. “I look forward to getting to know the community and our leaders and reporting on the things you all want to read.”

Cecil will report to editor Charles Myrick, who is “very happy to welcome Charley to the team.” To contact the Advocate’s newest reporter, email her at ccecil@mountainadvocate.com or call the newsroom at 606 546-9225.