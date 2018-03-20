Ag. Commissioner calls for agriculture support

Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles stopped by Clerk Mike Corey’s office on March 12 to meet with Lynn Camp and Knox Central’s Future Farmers of America members. While there, Quarles talked about the importance of agriculture in Kentucky, including a program that helps advance agricultural education in schools.

Every person with a Kentucky farm plate on their vehicle have the option during March renewal to donate $10 toward a fund. This fund is then used to help promote agriculture education in local schools, including Knox County. Quarles encourages those who are able to invest in this program and the future of agriculture, an important industry in Kentucky.

