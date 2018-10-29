Agriculture workshop comes to Central Elementary

Central Elementary students experienced the ‘cream of the crop’ of learning workshops October 18. Feeding Kentucky, in collaboration with the Knox County Extension Office, set up agricultural-based learning stations, showing kids the hard work that goes into putting their food on the table.

“It’s an opportunity for kids to get to come in, have some good, hands on experiences with different things they may not always see in the classroom,” said Principal Eric Hubbard. “We’re hoping to spark those interests, get them fascinated with different aspects and hopefully, that lingers into the classroom and encourages them to work hard, do their best and they know that there’s more things out there beyond just what they see in the classroom.”

