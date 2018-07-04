PUBLIC NOTICE – ALCOHOL LICENSE APPLICATION

Family Dollar Stores of Kentucky, LP d/b/a Family Dollar #1873 hereby declares its intention to apply for an NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license no later than August 31, 2018. The licensed premises will be located at 117 Union Street, Union Plaza, Barbourville, KY 40906. Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is the Limited Partner, and Family Dollar Holdings, LLC is the General Partner. The corporate address is 10401 Monroe Road, Matthews, NC 28105. The President is Lonnie McCaffety, 3003 Capullo Court, Wesley Chapel, NC 28104. The Secretary is William A. Old Jr., 111-B 84th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. The Assistant Secretary is Sandra Boscia, 127 Meadowbrook Road, Charlotte, NC 25211. Any person, association, corporation or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.