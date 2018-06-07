All roads lead to this moment

The past several years of public service has prepared Jason Lake to take a new direction and career.

With the retirement of City Street Superintendent Robbie Cobb, it was announced that Lake, a former city councilman and current district four magistrate, would succeed him.

Lake first took office as a city councilman after winning in 2010, and later magistrate in 2014. After initially filing to run for re-election, Lake withdrew his filing in January and decided not to run to keep his seat on the fiscal court.

You must be logged in to view this content.