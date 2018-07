James Davis, 21, the alleged kidnapper of Douglas “Bub” Middleton, is still waiting on a trial date.

At a July 6 pretrial conference, the Honorable Michael Caperton set an additional pretrial conference for September 7 at 1 p.m. Davis is formally charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and first-degree assault. He was arraigned on May 26 where he pled not guilty.

