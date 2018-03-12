Alleged kidnapping case trial set

The man accused of kidnapping Douglas “Bub” Middleton is putting his fate in the hands of jurors.

At his March 2 pretrial conference, the jury trial date for James Davis, 21, was set for May 15 at 9 a.m. with the Honorable Michael Caperton presiding. Before his jury trial, Davis will have a ninth pretrial conference on May 7 at 9 a.m.

Davis allegedly kidnapped 23-year old Douglas “Bub” Middleton from his home in Artemus on February 15. Middleton was located 17 days later, suffering from multiple injuries including severe frostbite which led to the amputation of his legs.

Middleton told Kentucky State Police Detective Jake Wilson that Davis kidnapped him from his residence, placed him onto an ATV, took him to a building in the woods and kept him there for 17 days. Middleton spoke of a second individual involved in the kidnapping but this person has not been identified.

Davis is charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and first-degree assault. He was arraigned on May 26 where he pled not guilty.