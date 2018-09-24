Alleged ‘peeping Tom’ behind bars

A Corbin man is behind bars after he was arrested for allegedly looking inside people’s homes.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a man going door-to-door to look inside homes on Hwy. 1232 in Corbin. After Sergeant Carl Frith confronted the man, he discovered the man was under the influence and took him into custody. After Sergeant Frith tried to put the man into his police cruiser, the suspect became aggressive and tried to kick Frith.

You must be logged in to view this content.