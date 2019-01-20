Alzheimer’s and Dementia can affect the whole family

Tips for a Healthy Brain and Body, Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, Effective Communication Strategies, navigating difficult Dementia Conversations, are the topics of four webinars offered in February by the Alzheimer’s Association. So, register now.

HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY: TIPS FROM THE LATEST RESEARCH: For centuries we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age. Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Presented by Sarah Rowe. This webinar will be held on Wednesday, February 6th from 2pm-3pm EST. Registration is required by visiting ALZWebinars.org. Program provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ten Warning Signs: Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking, and behavior that interfere with daily life. Join us to learn about ten common warning signs and what to watch for in your self and others. The one hour program covers typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis, and the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. The program will take place at the Pulaski County Public Library located at 304 South Main Street in Somerset on Tuesday, February 12th from 12pm-1pm. Attendees are welcome to bring a lunch. Registration is required; please call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.

Effective Communication Strategies: Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect.

Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. The Effective Communication Strategies program of the Alzheimer’s Association was designed to provide practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia.

Presented by Denise Raley Saxman of the Alzheimer’s Association. This webinar will be held on Tuesday, February 19th from 11am-12pm EST and 1pm-2pm EST or recorded to watch at another time. Registration is required by visiting ALZWebinars.org.

Dementia Conversations: When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care. Presented by Kristen Webster of the Alzheimer’s Association. This webinar will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 11am-12pm EST and 1pm-2pm EST or recorded to watch at another time. Registration is required by visiting ALZWebinars.org.