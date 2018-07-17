‘Amazing Deals’ as new store opens doors

A new children’s clothing store is ready to bring name brand clothing at ‘Amazing Deals’ to Barbourville just in time for back to school shopping with your kids.

Offering everything from children’s clothing, toys and novelty items, Amazing Deals is the product of owner April Honeycutt’s dream to become an entrepreneur.

“It was a longtime dream of mine. My daddy talked about it before he passed away,” said Honeycutt, who then set things in motion shortly after he passed.

