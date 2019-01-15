Amazon gives back to Knox County

An e-commerce giant is now giving local organizations something to smile about thanks to a charity foundation called AmazonSmile.

What is it?

The foundation was created in 2013 with the simple goal of giving back. It operates as a website under the domain smile.amazon.com and features the same products, prices and shopping features as amazon.com. The difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile, the foundation donates 0.5 percent of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice [amazon.com]. This might not sound like much, but every penny adds up.

Who can you locally support?

Currently, there are five Knox County organizations enrolled with the foundation: KCEOC, Warrior’s Path Muzzleloaders Club, Inc., Little League Baseball, Inc., Appalachian Children’s Home and the Knox-Whitley Humane Association, Inc. There are several more in the surrounding counties, too.

