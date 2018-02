Ms. Anna Mae Smith, 81, of Cannon, passed away Saturday evening, February 10, 2018 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Walter Carnes and Dora Gray Carnes Clark born on June 29, 1936 in Knox County.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, February 15 at 3 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.