Antenna Structure Registration Environmental Notification

East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless is proposing to construct a telecommunications tower (FCC Form 854 File No. A1107039) located1.7 miles W of Bailey Switch, Knox County, Kentucky at Latitude N 36° 54’ 51.49”, Longitude W 83° 55’ 43.84”. The tower is proposed to be a self-supporting/lattice design and 300’ tall with FAA Style D (L-865) lighting. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), an evaluation is being conducted of the potential impacts the proposed tower facility may have on the environment. Interested parties may review the application by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering the Form 854 File Number and may comment on the proposed structure by following the instructions at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) strongly encourages interested parties to file comments online, however written comments may be directed to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th ST SW, Washington, DC 20554.