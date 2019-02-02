Are ya ready for some football?

My husband needs a job on ESPN. I can hear the theme to Sportscenter and I know my husband is eagerly perched in front of his 70 inch television as an apt pupil of all things sports. I wonder if other husbands are as mesmerized as he, completely tuned out to all things such as the cats scaling my good curtain panels like Mt. Everest or me calling from the kitchen do you want rolls fixed for dinner also. Yes, the only time he ignores the thought of a buttery yeast roll.

I quarrel, not that he listens, that if throwing a hot potato was a collegiate sport, he would have a favorite team. I love UK basketball, my mother and Aunt Arthena have matching UK basketball tattoos, we bleed blue in this family; so I do understand somewhat. I’m sure I aid his behavior sometimes by fixing his favorite foods for a big game day.

Two things are on our agenda Superbowl Sunday; watching the puppy bowl and the Super Bowl. The puppy bowl starts a few hours before the big show so we can enjoy cute puppies and kittens play while throwing together some goodies for Cole’s annual Super Bowl feast! His team did not make it, but that doesn’t hinder his watching. If nothing else, the commercials during the game are phenomenal! If you are looking for something to fix that will make a game winning touchdown in your home, please try this dip. If you have a great recipe to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

1 c. chunky blue cheese dressing/u can substitute with 1 c. Ranch dressing if preferred

2-3 tbsp. Buffalo Hot Wing sauce, any brand

2 (8 oz) pkgs of cream cheese, softened

2 c. cooked white meat chicken, drained

2 large stalks of celery, finely chopped, should be close to 1 cup

Directions: In large microwave safe bowl, add dressing, sauce, cream cheese, and chicken. Cover; microwave on high 2-3 minutes, or until hot. Stir in celery. Serve with chips, garlic rye crisps, or toasted baguette slices. Enjoy the game.