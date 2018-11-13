ARH hosts women’s health fair

This Halloween, healthcare professionals took time from trick or treating to prove local women’s health is no laughing matter.

Approximately 20 vendors gathered at Barbourville ARH on October 31 to educate women about their overall health and wellness. Along with blood pressure and Body Mass Index screenings, ARH specifically focused on breast cancer awareness, rounding out Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

“We try to do different things with the community that makes them more aware of cancer, cancer diagnosis, prevention, treatment and such forth,” said ARH Community Chief Nursing Officer Brenda Graham, who expressed the importance of catching cancer early.

