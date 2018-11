A Bimble man is behind bars after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

On November 8, Deputy Claude Hudson started investigating a burglary at a residence on Gravy Branch Road at Artemus, where the victim stated that an estimated $4,500 worth of property had been stolen. The items included a handgun, assorted ammunition, pocket knives, a safe, a range finder, and keys to an ATV.

