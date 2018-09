Knox County Sheriff’s deputies took control of a hit-and-run situation that began in Laurel County. During the incident, shots were reportedly fired from a 9MM weapon.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies received a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run accident and conducted a traffic stop to find the vehicle.

Deputies discovered the vehicle and suspects in the McDonald’s parking lot in Barbourville on Tuesday, September 11.

You must be logged in to view this content.