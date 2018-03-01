Arrest made in Knox Central threat

A Knox Central High School student has been arrested after police say he wrote threatening messages on the bathroom walls.

On March 1 at approximately 11:45 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan received a call about threats written on the bathroom wall at KCHS. Troopers Jay Sowders and Chad Gregory responded to the school and began an investigation.

According to a press release from KSP Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs, preliminary investigation indicates that a 16-year-old male from the Flat Lick community wrote threatening messages on the bathroom walls at KCHS while he was at school today. KSP officers were able to make an arrest and charge the juvenile with second-degree terroristic threatening. The juvenile was transported and lodged in the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation by Tpr. Jay Sowders. Assisting at the scene was the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.