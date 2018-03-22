Art show winners announced

An awards ceremony and reception was held tonight, March 22, at First United Methodist Church to award the Knox County Art Show participants and winners.
The 2018 Knox County Art Show winners are as follows:
Preschool:
3rd Kaylee Jones – Lynn Camp
2nd Karsyn Elam – Flat Lick
1st Lauren Carnes – Lynn Camp
Kindergarten:
HM Noah Edwards – Lynn Camp, Braylen Frederick – Lay, Sofia Mills – Central,
William Mills – Girdler, Titus Abner – Lay, Jasie Bargo – Central
3rd Danielle Burton – Barbourville
2nd Sarah Wilder– Central
1st Devin Ellison – Barbourville
First Grade:
HM Ann Tyler Phipps – Lay, Sophie Perry – Barbourville
3rd Harley Hammons – GR Hampton
2nd Dani Butler– Central
1st Mason Elam – Flat Lick
Second Grade:
HM Trevor Smith – Lay, Lauren Messer – Barbourville, Zoey Childress – Lay
3rd Noah King – Barbourville
2nd Sadie Hoffman – Barbourville
1st Mia McWilliams – GR Hampton
Third Grade:
HM Aiden Sharp – Flat Lick, Samuel Moore– Barbourville, Cadee Murphy – Flat
Lick
3rd Peyton Marsee – Flat Lick
2nd Ryan Vaughn – Lay
1st Eden Hendricks – Barbourville
Fourth Grade:
HM Katie Mills and Kiley Skiles– Lynn Camp, Jay Evan Mills – Lay, Trace
Jordan – Dewitt, Makayla Taylor – Barbourville
3rd Tyra Lawson – Girdler
2nd Bella Smallwood – Barbourville
1st Reagan Lawson – Barbourville
Fifth Grade:
HM Cambree Prewitt and Emma Broughton – Lynn Camp, Corbin Gray – Central
3rd Allie Ward – Lay
2nd Emily Bingham – Barbourville
1st Chloe Lefevers – Barbourville
Sixth Grade:
HM Madison Emery – Lynn Camp, Maliyah Hobbs – Dewitt, Savannah Hoffman and
Jack Jordan – Barbourville, Selma Grahic – Lay
3rd Chad Martin – Lay
2nd Jonathan Mills – Central
1st Taylor Moren – Barbourville
Seventh Grade:
HM Joshua Gray and Adrianna Hamilton – Lynn Camp
3rd Shanna Lewis – Lynn Camp
2nd Arabella Pennington – Lynn Camp
1st Jadyn Belile – Knox County Middle School
Eighth Grade:
HM Tristan Hensley and Richie Ohmer and Jayda Benge – Knox County Middle School
3rd Autumn Profitt – Lynn Camp Middle School
2nd Bobbie Ann Dunn – Knox County Middle School
1st Emijah Jones – Knox County Middle School
High School: Drawing
HM Shelby Arnold – Lynn Camp, Nathaniel McDole – Knox Appalachian, Bailey Lundy – Barbourville, Kristy Weddle – Lynn Camp
3rd Cameron Hendrix – Lynn Camp
2nd Melora Carnes – Lynn Camp
1st Marlee Kate Miller – Barbourville High School
High School: Painting
3rd Lucy Robinson – Barbourville High School
2nd Aliyhiah Lane– Barbourville High School
1st Sarah Pedersen – Corbin High School
High School: Mixed Media/Photography:
2nd Sarah Pedersen – Corbin High School, 2nd Wendy Smith – B’ville
1st Charity Williams – Knox Appalachian School, 1st Quinn Crisco – B’ville
BEST OF SHOW:
Chloe Lefevers (Barbourville Elementary) – Preschool through sixth
Marlee Kate Miller (Barbourville High School) – Middle/High school
For the complete story, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.