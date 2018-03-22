Art show winners announced

By
Tasha Stewart
-
Best of Show

An awards ceremony and reception was held tonight, March 22, at First United Methodist Church to award the Knox County Art Show participants and winners.

The 2018 Knox County Art Show winners are as follows:

Preschool:
3rd ​Kaylee Jones – Lynn Camp
2nd ​Karsyn Elam – Flat Lick
1st​ Lauren Carnes – Lynn Camp

Kindergarten:
HM ​Noah Edwards – Lynn Camp, Braylen Frederick – Lay, Sofia Mills – Central,
​William Mills – Girdler, Titus Abner – Lay, Jasie Bargo – Central
3rd​ Danielle Burton – Barbourville
2nd​ Sarah Wilder– Central
1st ​Devin Ellison – Barbourville

First Grade:
HM​ Ann Tyler Phipps – Lay, Sophie Perry – Barbourville
3rd​ Harley Hammons – GR Hampton
2nd​ Dani Butler– Central
1st ​Mason Elam – Flat Lick

Second Grade:
HM​ Trevor Smith – Lay, Lauren Messer – Barbourville, Zoey Childress – Lay
3rd​ Noah King – Barbourville
2nd​ Sadie Hoffman – Barbourville
1st ​Mia McWilliams – GR Hampton

Third Grade:
HM ​Aiden Sharp – Flat Lick, Samuel Moore– Barbourville, Cadee Murphy – Flat
Lick
3rd​ Peyton Marsee – Flat Lick
2nd​ Ryan Vaughn – Lay
1st ​Eden Hendricks – Barbourville

Fourth Grade:
HM​ Katie Mills and Kiley Skiles– Lynn Camp, Jay Evan Mills – Lay, Trace
Jordan – Dewitt, Makayla Taylor – Barbourville
3rd​ Tyra Lawson – Girdler
2nd​ Bella Smallwood – Barbourville
1st ​Reagan Lawson – Barbourville

Fifth Grade:
HM​ Cambree Prewitt and Emma Broughton – Lynn Camp, Corbin Gray – Central
3rd​ Allie Ward – Lay
2nd​ Emily Bingham – Barbourville
1st ​Chloe Lefevers – Barbourville

Sixth Grade:
HM​ Madison Emery – Lynn Camp, Maliyah Hobbs – Dewitt, Savannah Hoffman and
​Jack Jordan – Barbourville, Selma Grahic – Lay
3rd ​Chad Martin – Lay
2nd​ Jonathan Mills – Central
1st ​Taylor Moren – Barbourville

Seventh Grade:
HM​ Joshua Gray and Adrianna Hamilton – Lynn Camp
3rd ​Shanna Lewis – Lynn Camp
2nd ​Arabella Pennington – Lynn Camp
1st ​Jadyn Belile – Knox County Middle School

Eighth Grade:
HM​ Tristan Hensley and Richie Ohmer and Jayda Benge – Knox County Middle School
3rd​ Autumn Profitt – Lynn Camp Middle School
2nd ​Bobbie Ann Dunn – Knox County Middle School
1st ​Emijah Jones – Knox County Middle School

High School: Drawing
HM​ Shelby Arnold – Lynn Camp, Nathaniel McDole – Knox Appalachian, Bailey Lundy – Barbourville, Kristy Weddle – Lynn Camp
3rd ​Cameron Hendrix – Lynn Camp
2nd ​Melora Carnes – Lynn Camp
1st ​Marlee Kate Miller – Barbourville High School

High School: Painting
3rd ​Lucy Robinson – Barbourville High School
2nd ​Aliyhiah Lane– Barbourville High School​
1st ​Sarah Pedersen – Corbin High School

High School: Mixed Media​​​​​/Photography:
2nd ​Sarah Pedersen – Corbin High School​​​, 2nd ​Wendy Smith – B’ville
1st ​Charity Williams – Knox Appalachian School​, 1st ​Quinn Crisco – B’ville

BEST OF SHOW:
​Chloe Lefevers (Barbourville Elementary) – Preschool through sixth
Marlee Kate Miller (Barbourville High School) – Middle/High school

For the complete story, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.

