Art show winners announced

An awards ceremony and reception was held tonight, March 22, at First United Methodist Church to award the Knox County Art Show participants and winners.

The 2018 Knox County Art Show winners are as follows:

Preschool:

3rd ​Kaylee Jones – Lynn Camp

2nd ​Karsyn Elam – Flat Lick

1st​ Lauren Carnes – Lynn Camp

Kindergarten:

HM ​Noah Edwards – Lynn Camp, Braylen Frederick – Lay, Sofia Mills – Central,

​William Mills – Girdler, Titus Abner – Lay, Jasie Bargo – Central

3rd​ Danielle Burton – Barbourville

2nd​ Sarah Wilder– Central

1st ​Devin Ellison – Barbourville

First Grade:

HM​ Ann Tyler Phipps – Lay, Sophie Perry – Barbourville

3rd​ Harley Hammons – GR Hampton

2nd​ Dani Butler– Central

1st ​Mason Elam – Flat Lick

Second Grade:

HM​ Trevor Smith – Lay, Lauren Messer – Barbourville, Zoey Childress – Lay

3rd​ Noah King – Barbourville

2nd​ Sadie Hoffman – Barbourville

1st ​Mia McWilliams – GR Hampton

Third Grade:

HM ​Aiden Sharp – Flat Lick, Samuel Moore– Barbourville, Cadee Murphy – Flat

Lick

3rd​ Peyton Marsee – Flat Lick

2nd​ Ryan Vaughn – Lay

1st ​Eden Hendricks – Barbourville

Fourth Grade:

HM​ Katie Mills and Kiley Skiles– Lynn Camp, Jay Evan Mills – Lay, Trace

Jordan – Dewitt, Makayla Taylor – Barbourville

3rd​ Tyra Lawson – Girdler

2nd​ Bella Smallwood – Barbourville

1st ​Reagan Lawson – Barbourville

Fifth Grade:

HM​ Cambree Prewitt and Emma Broughton – Lynn Camp, Corbin Gray – Central

3rd​ Allie Ward – Lay

2nd​ Emily Bingham – Barbourville

1st ​Chloe Lefevers – Barbourville

Sixth Grade:

HM​ Madison Emery – Lynn Camp, Maliyah Hobbs – Dewitt, Savannah Hoffman and

​Jack Jordan – Barbourville, Selma Grahic – Lay

3rd ​Chad Martin – Lay

2nd​ Jonathan Mills – Central

1st ​Taylor Moren – Barbourville

Seventh Grade:

HM​ Joshua Gray and Adrianna Hamilton – Lynn Camp

3rd ​Shanna Lewis – Lynn Camp

2nd ​Arabella Pennington – Lynn Camp

1st ​Jadyn Belile – Knox County Middle School

Eighth Grade:

HM​ Tristan Hensley and Richie Ohmer and Jayda Benge – Knox County Middle School

3rd​ Autumn Profitt – Lynn Camp Middle School

2nd ​Bobbie Ann Dunn – Knox County Middle School

1st ​Emijah Jones – Knox County Middle School

High School: Drawing

HM​ Shelby Arnold – Lynn Camp, Nathaniel McDole – Knox Appalachian, Bailey Lundy – Barbourville, Kristy Weddle – Lynn Camp

3rd ​Cameron Hendrix – Lynn Camp

2nd ​Melora Carnes – Lynn Camp

1st ​Marlee Kate Miller – Barbourville High School

High School: Painting

3rd ​Lucy Robinson – Barbourville High School

2nd ​Aliyhiah Lane– Barbourville High School​

1st ​Sarah Pedersen – Corbin High School

High School: Mixed Media​​​​​/Photography:

2nd ​Sarah Pedersen – Corbin High School​​​, 2nd ​Wendy Smith – B’ville

1st ​Charity Williams – Knox Appalachian School​, 1st ​Quinn Crisco – B’ville

BEST OF SHOW:

​Chloe Lefevers (Barbourville Elementary) – Preschool through sixth

Marlee Kate Miller (Barbourville High School) – Middle/High school

For the complete story, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.