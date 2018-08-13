Art studio welcomed to Barbourville

Acknowledging that Knox County is full of talented artisans, one local woman has opened a new arts and crafts studio to highlight local skills and goods.

“I’ve always loved art and painting. After I retired as a school teacher…this is what I wanted to do. I love teaching so I get to do what I love,” said Art & Soul Studio owner Starr Rossman.

At the studio, Rossman offers art classes with an emphasis on painting. She also books painting parties. In the front of the studio, she has vendors who set up, each showcasing their own items. Currently, an array of jewelry, clothing, books and paintings can be found for sale.

