Assistance available for high utility bills

The colder months can really take a toll on your utility bills, and keeping yourself and your family warm is crucial. That’s why your local neighborhood outreach program has decided to lend a helping hand.

Through KCEOC Community Action Partnership, “the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists Knox County residents during the winter season in reducing their energy costs, which in turn helps them stay warm during those cold months," says Shawn Bingham, KCEOC’s Community Service Director.

