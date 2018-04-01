At 4-2, Lady Cats tied for best start in program history

Makenzie Grant, Erin Holland, Halle Mills and Katie Miller combined for 10 hits, 12 runs and eight RBI to lead Lynn Camp to a double-header sweep of visiting Thomas Walker High School (VA) on Friday.

Batting leadoff, Mills had two hits and scored four runs in the two games. Holland had four hits and four runs while knocking in a pair of runs.

Grant did her job in the cleanup spot, knocking in five runs and scoring two more. Miller had three hits in the series, coming around to score runs on two of them.

Madyson Roberts worked both games on the mound for Lynn Camp, going a combined 9.2 innings with 10 strike outs and only two walks. She allowed only seven earned runs on the day. Mills pitched one out in relief.

The two wins give Lynn Camp a 4-2 record heading into spring break, which ties the school record for best start after six games. Lynn Camp was also 4-2 in 2016 when the Lady Cats won four-straight to start the season.

Make sure to pick up a copy of the upcoming print edition of The Mountain Advocate for in-depth coverage of this and other games involving Knox County teams.