ATTACHMENT 10_2A

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

PURSUANT TO APPLICATION NUMBER 861-5353 Amendment #3

1) In accordance with the provisions of KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for an amendment to an existing underground coal mining and reclamation operation located 3.5 miles southeast of Dishman Springs in Knox County. The amendment will add 14.36 acres and delete 16.83 acres of surface disturbance, making a total permit area of 22.93 acres within the amended permit boundary.

2) The proposed amendment area is approximately 1.1 mile southeast from Ky. Route 459’s junction with Ky. Route 6 and located 0.06 mile south of Engle Hollow.

3) The proposed amendment is located on the Barbourville U.S.G.S. 7 1/2 minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Joe Patrick, Ronald L. Patrick, Donald L. Patrick, Donald B. Patrick. Surface facilities associated with underground mining are proposed.

4) The amendment application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources’ Middlesboro regional office, 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director of the Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.