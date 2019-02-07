Attica Scott, Kentucky State Representative to Speak at Union College on February 14

Attica Scott, Representative House District 41, Jefferson County will be the featured speaker at the Knox County Democrat Woman’s Club on Thursday February 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at Union College Student Center upstairs Heritage Conference Room. The meeting place is handicap accessible. The KCDWC would like to invite everyone regardless of their political affiliation to this meeting.

State Representative Attica Scott serves Kentucky House District 41 where she is on the Education; Local Government; Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs; and Health and Welfare Committees; and State Government during the interim session.

She served as an English immersion teacher in Training County, Fujian Province, China (2015), was an Adjunct Faculty member at Jefferson Community and Technical College (2013-15), and an Adjunct Faculty member at Bellarmine University (2009-11).

In 2010, Representative Scott graduated from the first class of Emerge Kentucky which prepares Democratic women to run for office and was recognized as a Connector by Leadership Louisville as a civic and non-profit community leader. She was awarded the 2011 national “Woman of Vision” Award by the Ms. Foundation for Women. Representative Scott was a 2013 member of the Bingham Fellows of Leadership Louisville and was a featured Daughter of Greatness at the Muhammad Ali Center. In 2014, she helped to pass pivotal legislation on Louisville Metro Council including a Ban the Box ordinance and the historic minimum wage ordinance, as well as a resolution to restore voting rights to Kentuckians who have served their debt to society. In 2015, she was named a West Louisville Connector by the Leadership Louisville Center.

In 2016, Representative Scott defeated a 34-year incumbent to become the first Black woman in nearly 20 years to serve in the state legislature. In 2017, Representative Scott was named to Essence Magazine’s list of #Woke100 women in the U.S., became a Rise to Run Trailblazer and began serving on the Emerge Kentucky Board of Advisors. In 2018, she graduated from the national Women in Government Leadership Program.

Representative Scott provided leadership to a number of non-profit Board of Directors including Building Hope Kentucky, Women’s Network Commonwealth Institute for Policy Issues and Civic Engagement Board of Fellows, La Casita Center, Highlander Center for Research and Education “We Shall Overcome” Fund Advisory Board, New Directions Housing Corporation, Seven Counties Services, Looking for Lilith Theatre Company, Restorative Justice Louisville, National Organizers Alliance, Community Development Corporation at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, Hispanic/Latino Coalition of Louisville, and more.

Representative Scott is a certified anti-racism trainer through Crossroads Ministry and the Commission on Religion in Appalachia. Her proudest accomplishment is being a mom to Advocate and Ashanti. You can follow her on Instagram and twitter at @atticascott4ky.

For more information please contact: Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer, 606-546-3940.