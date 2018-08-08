Spirits were high Thursday, August 2 as Barbourville Independent students went back to school. Assistant Principal Dennis Messer welcomed James Wood back. Above center, Aniya James and Paige Price head to class.

Students with Knox County Public Schools went back to class Wednesday. Pictured, students flocked back to Central Elementary to start another school year.

Security top concern as students go back to class

Safety continues to be a top priority for Barbourville Independent. With the start of the school year, all main entrances are fitted with a metal detector that students and visitors must pass through. Pictured is Isaac Gray walking through the metal detector to the middle/high school building with Hunter Reusser in the background preparing to walk through next.