Baking it up for back to school

And just like that, the summer break is over. School is nearly in session. Use caution when racing to work on foggy, August mornings, there are big yellow buses filled with sleepy children loaded down like pack mules with school supplies. Old timer’s say for each foggy morning in August equals a snow in winter, let’s see how many you see this month while rushing to school.

Growing up, by this time of year, I was ready to go back to school. Back then, and I feel a hundred years old saying this is we didn’t have cell phones or social media…thank God. We had not taken a hundred selfies made over with Snapchat filters or posted our every move down to what mom fixed for supper on Facebook. Every time I hit the pool or had a slumber party, it was not documented on Instagram with cool hashtags or my thoughts tweeted. Yes, we were basic kids, we were living our lives, mostly outside, which is one of the most underrated places to go nowadays among children. Things were simple, and honestly, there were friends I hadn’t seen all summer and mom had bought me some new school clothes that I couldn’t wait to wear. Being honest, after that first week or so, I had seen my friends and wore my new clothes and was ready for another break but I guess that’s typical for a kid.

My mother had a back to school ritual, it was posing in front of a Rose of Sharon tree in our yard for a first day of school photo. By the time I was in high school, I didn’t even complain I was so used to the tradition. I even missed waiting at the end of the driveway to catch the bus as one of those sleepy headed kids ready for a new adventure.

My husband is a school teacher, I think one of the best, of course I could be biased. He began training himself to get back into the grind by setting his alarm clock early and working in his classroom conjuring up full “teacher mode”. He too has been ready to meet this years students and show them what he has in store for them. He has not yet taken to the Rose of Sharon picture ritual yet, I may have got him to do it twice since he began his teaching career but there is always this year! Here’s to a new school year, folks, may it be filled with fun and lots of learning!

If you’re looking for a great treat for a teacher’s gift or just a fantastic cake all around, look no further than this zucchini cake. We normally have an overabundance in our tiny garden every year and I’m always looking for a new zucchini recipe. This can be baked into loaves or used as a cake, either way its moist and delicious. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Zucchini Cake

Ingredients:

2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

2 c. sugar

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 c. vegetable oil

4 eggs

2 c. zucchini, shredded

1/2 c. chopped walnuts, optional

Frosting:

1 pkg cream cheese, softened

1/4 c. butter, softened

1 tbsp milk

1 tsp vanilla

2 c. confectioners sugar

Directions:

In mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Combine oil and eggs; add to dry ingredients and mix well. Add zucchini; stir until thoroughly combined. Fold in walnuts. Pour into two loaf pans if doing loaves or pour into 13×9 pan or bundt. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes, checking until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool. For frosting, in small mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, milk, and vanilla until smooth. Add confectioners sugar and mix well. Frost cake. Sprinkle with walnuts if desired. Store in refrigerator.