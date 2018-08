Ballot positions drawn for nonpartisan races

The ballot positions have been drawn for nonpartisan races in the November 6 general election.

Barbourville Mayor

David Thompson Sherman Lawson

Barbourville City Council

Mike Johnson Ronnie Moore Jeremy Hicks Calvin Manis Darren K. West Wilma Barnes Eddie Joe Smith

Knox County School Board District 2

Courtney K. Campbell Carrie Runyon Smith Peggy Gray Donald R. “Doc” Gray James E. Gray

Barbourville City School Board

Will Daniels Edwin E. Smith Bonita A. Williams

For the official list, click here: 2018 Nonpartisan Ballot Positions