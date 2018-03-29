Barbourville Board approves school calendar

Just before spring break is scheduled to kick-off, Barbourville Board members met March 23 to discuss school construction, calendars and much more.

The school has recently tried a new calendar system, one where students receive a two-week long fall and spring break. The response has been so positive, the board decided to keep them in the 2018-19 school calendar, picking the one that most closely resembles the current calendar.

“The BOE voted to accept the recommendation of the BIS Calendar Committee and approve a 2018-2019 calendar that includes the breaks as in the past. Our school families, students, and staff members on the committee expressed a desire to continue the calendar format,” said Superintendent L. Kay Dixon. “Our administration and staff have been very satisfied with our academic flow this calendar provides and are always glad to have the first week of spring break as tentative makeup days if they should be needed.”

