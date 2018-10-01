Barbourville district excels in assessment report

The future is looking bright for the Barbourville Independent district, whose latest assessment report shows vast improvements.

A quick breakdown of the numbers shows the elementary school’s proficiency index is at 73.5, 13 points higher than the state cut score. This means the elementary students are exceeding the goal of proficiency in reading and math. For example, for the 16-17 school year, students received a 47.3 score in reading. For the 17-18 year, that number jumped to 79.5. The same is true for math, which increased from 22 in 16-17 to 68.6.

The school also saw a nearly 30-point lead on the separate academic index, scoring 81.2. The separate academic index is issued for those students meeting or exceeding the proficiency goal in other assessed subjects minus reading and math.

