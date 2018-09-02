Barbourville School board member, Union dean to receive award

Dr. Jason Reeves, Dean of Educational Studies and Professor of Education, will receive the 2018 David Karem Award from the KY Department of Education during its Board of Education meeting held on October 2, 2018 followed by an awards luncheon with the Board and the Interim KY Commissioner of Education, Dr Wayne Lewis.

The award, honoring former KBE member and state legislator David Karem, is given annually to state policymakers, education leaders or citizens who have contributed to the improvement of education through venues such as national commissions, task forces or other significant boards and organizations. Recipients demonstrate outstanding leadership and impact on education policy and the educational system, as well as exhibiting a commitment to work collaboratively with different shareholders. Senator Karem, sat on the Kentucky Board of Education from 2009 to 2016, served Kentucky for 33 years in the Kentucky State Senate and was chair of the Senate Education Committee. During his tenure in the Kentucky General Assembly, Senator Karem championed the passage of the Kentucky Education Reform Act (KERA) and led the efforts for the 4 percent school tax levy by districts. His efforts were crucial in shaping state-level education policy that ensures Kentucky’s children can compete in today’s global economy.

