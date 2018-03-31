Barbourville shows no mercy in 14-4 win over OBI

After three tough losses to start the season, the Barbourville Lady Tigers showed signs of growing up in Monday’s win over Oneida Baptist.

Down 4-0 before their first at bat, the Lady Tigers kept their heads up and scored 14 unanswered runs to beat the visitors 14-4 in a game shortened by the mercy rule.

Barbourville coach Derrick Poff, whose team had lost by one in its season opener and two the following game before a four-run defeat at Harlan, said he believes his team is starting to mature and he expects that to lead to even more wins for the young squad.

“I’m was very impressed with their no-quit attitude tonight,” he said. “Extremely impressed.

“These girls think they should win every game,” Poff continued. “And that’s what I like about this group. They believe they can win every game and tonight’s win will help them going forward. You’ve got to have something to build on and this win is it for us.”

After falling behind early, Barbourville scored one run in the first and three in the second to tie the game. Three more runs in the third, four in the fifth, and three in the sixth sealed the deal.

Barbourville took advantage of OBI’s inaccuracy from the mound and worked the count to the tune of 16 walks. When the Lady Tigers did swing the bat, they came up with four hits.

Grace Jones, Ally Daniels, Shelbie Jones and Whitney Brock all had a hit each for the winners.

Megan Poff and G. Jones scored four runs apiece for Barbourville, followed by Brock and Daniels with two each, and Lucy Robinson and Mary Gray one apiece.

Barbourville ran wild on the base paths and totaled 13 stolen bases. Daniels and Autumn Hamilton had three each, followed by S. Jones and Poff with two apiece. Gray, G. Jones, and Robinson all swiped one base each.

Hamilton was a force on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out seven in 5.2 innings of work. She walked just two while throwing strikes 71 percent of the time.