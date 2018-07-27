Barbourville Utilities celebrates 12th award

Barbourville Utilities was once again recognized as a Gold Seal optimized plant for meeting the optimization standards 100% of the time in 2017.

Only 13 other plants in Kentucky earned this recognition from the Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP), a multi-state initiative administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency which encourages drinking water systems to voluntarily achieve optimization goals that go beyond regulatory requirements. Kentucky is one of 26 participating states.

“I’m very proud of the efforts of our plant operators and support staff on a daily basis that take pride in their jobs to see that we achieve this goal every year,” said Barbourville Utilities General Manager Josh Callihan.

Since purchasing the water system in April 1940, Barbourville Utilities has been committed to investing in state-of-the-art facilities and new water delivery methods that bring cleaner water to its customers. In 1985, after having treated water from the Cumberland River for more than 40 years, Barbourville Utilities installed a 26-mile raw water pipe to pump water from Laurel Lake. The $7 million project provides a cleaner supply of raw water to Barbourville and a major portion of Knox County, up to 3,000,000 gallons per day. The Cumberland River provides an emergency backup supply of water if needed.

