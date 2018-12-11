Barbourville welcomes JAG program

Barbourville Independent Schools held an Initiation and Installation Ceremony today, December 11, for its newest program, Jobs for America’s Graduates, better known as JAG. JAG is a senior school-to-career program that helps students graduate ready for the workforce.

At today’s ceremony, officers were initiated and members officially welcomed. Classes for the program will officially start when students return in January after winter break. For the complete story, see this week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.