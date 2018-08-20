Barbourville welcomes newest salon

You know her name, now join the Knox County Chamber of Commerce in welcoming stylist Amanda Mills to her new Barbourville salon.

Now working from Amanda’s Hair Salon located next to Smith’s Body Shop on Old 25E, Mills decided to take the leap and open her very own salon. In the past, she rented chairs at other Barbourville salons.

“I just had the opportunity to do my own business and to branch out,” said Mills. “I’ve been doing hair since 2010. I was just ready to do my own thing.”

