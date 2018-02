Barbourville High School’s Jehan Abuzour signed her named on the dotted line and will continue her athletic career close to home at Union College. Joining Abuzour as she signed were (standing left to right) assistant coach Ana Calaza, Barbourville High School Coach Kim Smith, Jehan’s mother Jamie Barnes, brother Zak Abuzour, and his wife Whitney Abuzour. Seated beside Abuzour is Union College Coach Jeremy Wise.