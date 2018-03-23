Barbourville’s Bohl taking golf talents to Campbellsville U.

After enjoying one of the most successful career’s in the history of the school’s golf program, Barbourville High School’s Seth Bohl has decided he will further his athletic career while getting an education at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Surrounded by family and friends, and seated in front of the school’s student body, Bohl made the announcement at a press conference held this week in the Barbourville High School gymnasium.

Bohl has been a member of the Barbourville HIgh School Varsity Golf Team for five years, dating back to his days as a middle schooler.

He received a Top Five finish in the 2016 All A State Golf Championships where he helped his team win back-to-back titles.

Bohl was named to the All Region First Team in 2016 and 2017.

The Barbourville star was an All A Region Individual Champion during both his junior and senior seasons.

Bohl was named All Conference First Team for two years of his high school career, and had numerous top three finishes in KHSAA High School golf events during his high school career.

He also participated, and more than held his own, in multiple American Junior Gold Association events, including Top Five finishes in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour events as well as various Top 10 finishes in Golf Week Tournaments.

In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Bohl has also proven to be a dedicated student with grades that rival the best in his class. The senior is current in the Top 10 of his graduating class.

With many goals for himself at the next level, Bohl’s plans to major in accounting at Campbellsville University.