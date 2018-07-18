Barbourville’s Whitney Messer wins big at TRIPSY Awards; KC’s Caleb Teague honored

A pair of Knox County athletes were recognized for outstanding efforts at the 2018 TRIPSY Awards held recently at the Corbin Arena.

Barbourville golfer Whitney Messer was the star of the night from Knox County with wins in Girls’ Golf Player of the Year as well as Girls’ Player of the Year, which is the top female one-sport athlete.

Knox Central’s Caleb Teague was recognized as the Boys’ Inspirational Story of the Year.

Many other locals were among the top three at the awards banquet, including Leanna Osborne (KC tennis), Jaylen Adams (KC baseball), Tanner Boggs (LC track), Seth Bohl (BHS golf), Markelle Turner (KC basketball), Tanner Boggs (LC boys athlete of year), Lynn Camp (cheer team of year), Izaiah Gray and Brady Hamilton (KC bass fishing), and Markelle Turner (KC boys athlete of the year).