Batman shares ‘Four Steps’

Batman took a break from his cave in Gotham to visit local schools on Tuesday. He visited Barbourville, Girdler Elementary, and Lynn Camp Middle Schools to discuss what his alter ego, John Buckland, calls the Four Steps to Greatness. Buckland is President of H4HCharity whose mission is to bring hope 4 healing to families and communities in crisis from someone who has overcome adversity; he stated, “Been there, done that, bought the tshirt; and kids want to listen to someone who knows.” He stressed the importance of thinking and working as a unit to elementary aged kids, and the “mask comes off” to middle schoolers as he touched on tougher subjects like drugs, bullying, suicide, and illness.

Photos by Brooke Cole Stansbury