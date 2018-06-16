BBQ Cook-Off winners announced

That’s a wrap for the 2018 BBQ Festival Cook-Off. Taking home the first place overall prize are Peter Golob and Roger Cole with Extra Mile BBQ out of Cincinnati, Oh. Proving just how tight the competition was, Bringin’ the Heat brought home second place overall, totaling in just two points behind Extra Mile BBQ.

For the first time, Knox St. Thunder held a car show at Thompson Park during the BBQ Festival. Marty Bain took home Best in Show.

The festival isn’t over yet, though! Steve Rutledge takes the concert stage tonight at 8 p.m. and headliner Trent Tomlinson performs at 9:30. Both concerts are free to the public, but remember to bring lawn seats or a blanket.

For the complete story, including an exclusive interview with the cook-off winners, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.